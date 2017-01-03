Spirit Airlines adds new, daily servi...

Spirit Airlines adds new, daily service from Cleveland Hopkins to New Orleans

5 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Hopkins hasn't had a daily flight to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport since United Airlines cut the route in 2014, part of the carrier's broader plan to close its hub in Cleveland. The new route starts May 25, with a departure from Cleveland at 6 a.m., arriving in New Orleans at 7:25 a.m. The return trip departs from New Orleans at 7:50 p.m., arriving in Cleveland at 11:20 p.m. The low-cost airline, known for its low fares and extra fees, starting flying from Cleveland in early 2015, shortly after United completed its hub withdrawal.

