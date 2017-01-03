Shouting match, threat of lawsuit aft...

Shouting match, threat of lawsuit after vote on Cleveland's dirt bike track proposal

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Plain Dealer

Cleveland City Council's Finance Committee voted in favor of a proposal to build a dirt bike track in the city , despite earlier controversy over whether the proposal had enough support to advance through the committee process. The legislation, which council is expected to pass tonight, authorizes the first steps in a signature project of Mayor Frank Jackson's administration designed to draw urban dirt bike riders off the streets and potentially combat violence in the neighborhoods by giving youth an entree into the world of motorsports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co... 14 hr Username 1
News Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo... Jan 5 They cannot kill ... 3
News Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft... Jan 3 Cops are degenerates 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 3 Now_What- 20,767
News John Carroll University should change name, div... Jan 2 JCU Streak 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Jan 2 Amnie 120
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,439 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,713

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC