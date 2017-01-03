Shouting match, threat of lawsuit after vote on Cleveland's dirt bike track proposal

Cleveland City Council's Finance Committee voted in favor of a proposal to build a dirt bike track in the city , despite earlier controversy over whether the proposal had enough support to advance through the committee process. The legislation, which council is expected to pass tonight, authorizes the first steps in a signature project of Mayor Frank Jackson's administration designed to draw urban dirt bike riders off the streets and potentially combat violence in the neighborhoods by giving youth an entree into the world of motorsports.

