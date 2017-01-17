Service Employees International Union endorses Jeff Johnson for Cleveland mayor
Jeff Johnson is the Service Employees International Union's choice for the next mayor of Cleveland, the group announced Monday. The SEIU was recently involved in a push for a raise in Cleveland's minimum wage to $15, led by Raise Up Cleveland.
