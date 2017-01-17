Service Employees International Union...

Service Employees International Union endorses Jeff Johnson for Cleveland mayor

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Jeff Johnson is the Service Employees International Union's choice for the next mayor of Cleveland, the group announced Monday. The SEIU was recently involved in a push for a raise in Cleveland's minimum wage to $15, led by Raise Up Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat Well Well 20,775
Siko family shot in late 80s Jan 20 Jat 1
Help Jan 19 Looking 1
Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14) Jan 17 Scars 44
News Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel... Jan 16 jdz1987 1
Marcia Fudge Jan 15 word 1
News High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09) Jan 14 thenewthemoonvill... 2
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 278,178,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC