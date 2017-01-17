Second man charged in slaying of beloved Cleveland bartender held on $1.5 million bond
The second man charged in connection with the October slaying of a beloved Cleveland bartender during a robbery will be held in jail on $1.5 million bond. Cleveland Municipal Judge Emanuella Groves set Sims' bond on Friday during his first court appearance and ordered he have no contact with any of the five others who were robbed on Oct. 24 at the Cooley Lounge on West 130th Street.
