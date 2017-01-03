RTA puts city on the hook for $12 million federal clawback; Public...
The federal government is demanding repayment of $12 million in grant funding given to the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, and RTA claims the city of Cleveland is liable for the money. Cleveland has come under federal scrutiny after closing Superior Avenue through Public Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
