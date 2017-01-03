Rough-waters vessel headed to Cleveland to aid in search for missing plane
A research vessel capable of handling rough waters is on its way to Cleveland to aid in the search for a missing plane carrying six passengers that vanished over Lake Erie one week ago. The 75-foot United States Geological Survey vessel will also move slowly enough to more effectively use special locator equipment provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the city announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|38 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Tue
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Mon
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC