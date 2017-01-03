Rough-waters vessel headed to Clevela...

Rough-waters vessel headed to Cleveland to aid in search for missing plane

Read more: The Plain Dealer

A research vessel capable of handling rough waters is on its way to Cleveland to aid in the search for a missing plane carrying six passengers that vanished over Lake Erie one week ago. The 75-foot United States Geological Survey vessel will also move slowly enough to more effectively use special locator equipment provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the city announced Thursday.

Cleveland, OH

