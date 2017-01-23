Rapist snagged by palm print match in 2006 case pleads guilty
A Cleveland man admitted Wednesday that he raped a woman and shot her son after kidnapping them from a Warehouse District parking lot more than a decade ago. Javier Colon, 39, faces up to 36 years in prison as part of his plea to charges including attempted murder and rape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|1 hr
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|19 hr
|kdhorwath
|3
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Mon
|jan
|27
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC