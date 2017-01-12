Rain-free day, cold temperatures back...

Rain-free day, cold temperatures back: Cleveland weather forecast Friday, Jan. 13

Cleveland is thankfully going to see a major break from the rain and gloomy skies today, with a little bit of sun peeking through. A cold front that pushed east on Thursday is leaving us with dry, chilly air, with wind chills in the teens.

