Protest at Cleveland Giant Eagle slated to close Read Story WKYC Staff
Community members rallied at a West Side Giant Eagle store Saturday afternoon to show they were against the company's decision to close two Giant Eagle stores in the city, both with pharmacies and one with a Get-Go station. Kazy said that Giant Eagle never approached the city of Cleveland about solutions to keep the stores open and media reports gave customers the news that they had less than two weeks to change where they get their medical prescriptions filled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|13 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC