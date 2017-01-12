Protest at Cleveland Giant Eagle slated to close Read Story WKYC Staff

Community members rallied at a West Side Giant Eagle store Saturday afternoon to show they were against the company's decision to close two Giant Eagle stores in the city, both with pharmacies and one with a Get-Go station. Kazy said that Giant Eagle never approached the city of Cleveland about solutions to keep the stores open and media reports gave customers the news that they had less than two weeks to change where they get their medical prescriptions filled.

