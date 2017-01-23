Profanity-laced emails reveal hostility between Army Corps and Port of Cleveland
The state of Ohio said in a court filing Monday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers always intended to dump dredged material from the Cleveland Harbor into Lake Erie, and used curse words and pictures of middle fingers to make its point in internal emails. The emails, obtained by the state and the Port of Cleveland during discovery, are a reason for a federal judge to rule against the Army Corps in a long-simmering dispute over the dumping of dredging sediment into a disposal facility and not the lake, the state's motion says.
