Police find car in Lorain believed to be used in hit-skip that killed Cleveland police officer
Police found a car in Lorain linked to the deadly hit-skip that killed a Cleveland police officer on Interstate 90 earlier in the day. About 20 Lorain and Cleveland police officers are at a home on West 31st Street in Lorain, off Broadway Road.
