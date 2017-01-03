Petitioners withdraw proposal for $15 minimum wage in Cleveland
A proposal seeking to phase in a $15 minimum wage in Cleveland will not go to the ballot in May. Petitioners from Raise Up Cleveland, the organization pushing the initiative with the backing of the Service Employees International Union, officially withdrew their petition on Monday -- weeks after state legislators passed a bill banning municipalities from setting their own minimum wage. In a letter to Cleveland City Council Clerk Pat Britt, leaders of Raise Up Cleveland said that the Ohio General Assembly's actions "to silence the vote of tens of thousands of Cleveland voters by eroding the home rule authority of every political subdivision within the state" left them no choice but to withdraw their proposed ordinance from the ballot.
