One arrested in Brooklyn armed bank robbery
Nathaniel Byron Hill, 20, was arrested in Cleveland after a tipster called law enforcement officials, FBI spokeswoman Vicki Anderson said. He is charged with one count of aggravated robbery in Parma Municipal Court, records show.
