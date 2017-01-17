Older LGBT Clevelanders get welcoming housing - Cheer of the Day: editorial
CHEERS . . . to a Place for Us, a new low-income senior apartment complex on Cleveland's West Side that welcomes all, but particularly people over 55 who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
