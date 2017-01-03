Ohio Supreme Court puts Anthony Sowell's execution on hold while appeals continue
The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday put mass murderer Anthony Sowell's death sentence on hold indefinitely while he continues to appeal his case. The court in December upheld Sowell's aggravated murder convictions and death sentence for killing 11 women and burying their bodies at his Imperial Avenue home in Cleveland.
