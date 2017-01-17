Ohio lead poisoning cases go without ...

Ohio lead poisoning cases go without investigation, follow up across the state

Read more: Cleveland.com

Health departments around the state for years have struggled to investigate childhood lead poisoning cases and make sure homes with dangerous levels of the heavy metal are fixed or remain vacant so they can't do more harm. According to data on the performance of more than a dozen of the state's health districts with authority to conduct lead poisoning investigations: State investigators were able to reach families and complete investigations for only about half the referrals it is was responsible for since 2011; When hazardous levels of lead were found, they were cleaned up or the public warned of the danger with placards 57 percent of the time from 2011 to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

