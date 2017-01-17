Ohio EPA Orders Closure of East Cleve...

Ohio EPA Orders Closure of East Cleveland Dump

Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is ordering the closure of a dump near homes in East Cleveland, while a former mayor says tests of dust and air around the site detected toxic gas. In 2014, East Cleveland sold off a large parcel of land along Noble Road in order to bring in revenue to the city's depleted budget.

Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

