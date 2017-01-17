Ohio EPA Orders Closure of East Cleveland Dump
The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is ordering the closure of a dump near homes in East Cleveland, while a former mayor says tests of dust and air around the site detected toxic gas. In 2014, East Cleveland sold off a large parcel of land along Noble Road in order to bring in revenue to the city's depleted budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|3 hr
|Jat
|1
|Help
|Thu
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC