New Year's Day brawl on West 6th Street started after man bumped into accused assailant
A brawl that started less than two hours into the new year outside a crowded West 6th Street entertainment district started after one man bumped into another, police said. Two men -- Daniel Glenn, 26, of Parma, and Jay Caffee, 27, of Cleveland -- are charged with felonious assault in connection with the attack.
