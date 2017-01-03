New director picked for Rhode Island ...

New director picked for Rhode Island child welfare agency

A health official for Ohio's most populous county has been picked to lead Rhode Island's child welfare system. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Tuesday her choice of Trista Piccola as director of the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

