New Cuyahoga County prosecutor backs out of predecessor's dash camera gift to Cleveland police
New Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, right, said in a letter to Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson that there was not enough money in a trust-fund account to pay for Cleveland to outfit its police cruisers for dash cams under an agreement signed by O'Malley's predecessor, Timothy J. McGinty, in McGinty's final days in office. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- New Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley informed Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson that the office does not have enough money in a trust-fund account to cover his predecessor's promise to reimburse Cleveland for the purchase of police dash cameras.
