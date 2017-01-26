More than 60 guns, including submachine gun, seized from Cleveland cop charged with raping girlfr...
Authorities seized more than 60 firearms, including 50 pistols, five assault rifles and a submachine gun, from a Cleveland police officer charged with raping and pistol-whipping his live-in girlfriend, records say. Tommie Griffin III, 51, remained behind bars Thursday after a Cuyahoga County judge continued a $250,000 bond at a video arraignment in Common Pleas Court.
