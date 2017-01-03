Monthly wine guide: 12 wines tasted i...

Monthly wine guide: 12 wines tasted in December

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

In December, we sipped 12 wines ranging from California Cabernets to very cheap wines to Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Here's prices and notes on what we drank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo... 1 hr Big Johnson 2
News Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft... Tue Cops are degenerates 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News John Carroll University should change name, div... Mon JCU Streak 1
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Jan 2 Amnie 120
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,624,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC