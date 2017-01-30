MOCA Cleveland director calls Trump A...

MOCA Cleveland director calls Trump Administration's immigration ban 'an affront to our values'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

MOCA Cleveland Director Jill Snyder, left, with the museum's architect, Farshid Moussavi, in October 2012 at the open gala for the museum's new building. CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jill Snyder, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland , on Monday called the Trump Administration's temporary new restrictions on immigration from seven majority Muslim nations "an affront to our values."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr melvin perez 20,787
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) 11 hr Truth 4
Sports bar, close to the Q Jan 25 Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Jan 25 Highly Satisfied 22
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Jan 23 jan 27
Help Jan 19 Looking 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC