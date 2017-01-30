MOCA Cleveland director calls Trump Administration's immigration ban 'an affront to our values'

MOCA Cleveland Director Jill Snyder, left, with the museum's architect, Farshid Moussavi, in October 2012 at the open gala for the museum's new building. CLEVELAND, Ohio - Jill Snyder, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland , on Monday called the Trump Administration's temporary new restrictions on immigration from seven majority Muslim nations "an affront to our values."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.