Medical examiner identifies remains of three people in plane crash
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office identified the remains of three people recovered from plane wreckage in Lake Erie following a Dec. 29 crash. The remains were confirmed to be from John Fleming, 45, his son, Jack Fleming, 15, and their neighbor, Brian Casey, 50. Search efforts began hours after the crash and continued for nearly three weeks.
