Medical examiner identifies man shot ...

Medical examiner identifies man shot dead on Cleveland's East Side

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Glendale Avenue in the city's Union-Miles Park neighborhood. Police say Hurt was sitting in a vehicle in a driveway where he was waiting on people inside the home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed melvin perez 20,781
Sports bar, close to the Q Wed Chilly 1
Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08) Wed Highly Satisfied 22
John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12) Tue kdhorwath 3
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Jan 24 Vickie 23
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Jan 23 jan 27
Help Jan 19 Looking 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC