Masthead Brewing Co. sets opening date in Cleveland
After only six months of excavation, planning, sandblasting, building and installing, Masthead Brewing Co. is set to open its doors to the public Tuesday, Jan. 17. It's been non-stop work for the owners, who pulled all-nighters to get the job done.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
