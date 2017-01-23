Man shot in elbow in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood
A man was shot in the elbow early Monday while riding in a car on the city's East Side, police said. The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of East 152nd Street and St. Clair Avenue in the city's South Collinwood neighborhood, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|22 min
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|13 hr
|jan
|27
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan 20
|Jat
|1
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC