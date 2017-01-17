Man shot dead, another injured in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood
A man was shot dead and other man was shot in the leg Saturday in the city's Fairfax neighborhood, police say. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of East 97th Street and at East 97th Street and Quebec Avenue, Cleveland police spokeswoman Jennifer Ciaccia said.
