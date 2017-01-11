Man charged in slaying of beloved Cle...

Man charged in slaying of beloved Cleveland bartender during robbery

5 hrs ago

A 29-year-old man is accused of being part of a group that fatally shot a beloved bartender during a robbery at a West Side bar. Dana Thomas of Cleveland is charged with aggravated murder.

