Man charged in shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood
A Cleveland man is charged in connection with a Friday shooting and SWAT standoff at an apartment building on the city's West Side. He appeared for arraignment Monday, where a judge set his bond at $50,000, bound his case over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lebron grow up
|3 hr
|Truth
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|PresDJTrump
|20,794
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|Jan 25
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Jan 24
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Jan 23
|jan
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC