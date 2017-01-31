Man charged in shooting that led to S...

Man charged in shooting that led to SWAT standoff in Cleveland's Edgewater neighborhood

Cleveland.com

A Cleveland man is charged in connection with a Friday shooting and SWAT standoff at an apartment building on the city's West Side. He appeared for arraignment Monday, where a judge set his bond at $50,000, bound his case over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury and ordered him to have no contact with the victim.

Cleveland, OH

