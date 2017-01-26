Man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed police officer held on $500,000 bond
The Lorain man charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a Cleveland police officer on Interstate 90 is jailed on $500,000 bond. Israel Alvarez, 44, covered his face with his hands during the short hearing Thursday in front of Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Jane Colaluca.
