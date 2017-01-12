Man arrested in deadly botched robbery of marijuana dealer in Cleveland
A Cleveland man accused of fatally shooting a suspected drug dealer during a botched robbery attempt was arrested on Friday. Gerelle Crosby, 29, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. He is in the Cleveland City Jail awaiting his first court appearance on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marcia Fudge
|Sun
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Sat
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Jan 2
|JCU Streak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC