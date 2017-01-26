Make America great again by showing our shared humanity to the world: Kurt Stange
"He said everything in such a positive way, encouraging all people to work together for the betterment of humanity," said Francie Medary of Columbus, Ohio, after listening to Pope Francis' speech before the U.S. Congress on Sept. 24, 2015.
