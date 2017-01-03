Lieutenant sued by Cleveland Communit...

Lieutenant sued by Cleveland Community Police Commission member wants spot on commission

Read more: The Plain Dealer

A Cleveland police lieutenant has asked to fill a vacancy on the city's Community Police Commission, a board that consists of one member who is currently suing him. Paul Baeppler, 47, of Bay Village, has said that he wants to serve on the commission, Fraternal Order of Police President Brian Betley said Tuesday.

