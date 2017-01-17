Judge revokes Cleveland hip-hop artist's bond after recent arrest
A judge revoked the bond of a Cleveland hip-hop artist perviously charged in a gang shooting after authorities said he stopped at a liquor store, got drunk at his house and tried to pay sheriff's deputies not to arrest him earlier this month. Judge Robert McClelland found that Crayshaun Bates violated terms of his release on $150,000 bond on criminal gang and attempted murder charges, and ordered the 19 year old to remain in a Cuyahoga County Jail cell without bond.
