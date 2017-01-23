Jobs, immigration and education make Greater Cleveland Partnership's public-policy priority list
The voice of Northeast Ohio's business community is putting a premium on creating jobs, boosting education, curbing costs for companies and preserving tax credits and other financing tools that often make or break real estate projects in the region. The Greater Cleveland Partnership 's 2017-18 public policy agenda, released Monday afternoon, details headline priorities ranging from immigration reform to workforce development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: About Face Permanent Cosmetics (Oct '08)
|2 hr
|Highly Satisfied
|22
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Meh
|20,776
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|17 hr
|kdhorwath
|3
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Vickie
|23
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Mon
|jan
|27
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC