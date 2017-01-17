Jeffrey Johnson's opening statement in Cleveland mayor's race: Mark Naymik
No one should be surprise that Cleveland Councilman Jeffrey Johnson is running for Cleveland mayor. He's always been politically ambitious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|10 hr
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|21 hr
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
|High School Senior Elected To School Board (Nov '09)
|Jan 14
|thenewthemoonvill...
|2
|Cleveland Clinic doc apologizes for anti-vax co...
|Jan 14
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|2
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|Jan 5
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Jan 3
|Cops are degenerates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC