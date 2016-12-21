It's been a 'Long Way to the Top' for...

It's been a 'Long Way to the Top' for Cleveland...

This summer, Rob Montague was invited to screen his first film, 2015's "Long Way to the Top," to every band getting ready to embark on the annual Warped Tour. The documentary about the touring experience, from the never-ending days of travel to the rush of playing to a sold out crowd, calls on members of acts like Weezer, Nine Inch Nails and Def Leppard to relay their tales from the road.

