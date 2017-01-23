How RTA handled the Women's March on Cleveland
The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority was packed Saturday as thousands of people headed downtown to participate in the Women's March on Cleveland. Trains were filled as a number of protesters turned to public transit to get to Public Square, where the march began.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|jan
|27
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Well Well
|20,775
|Siko family shot in late 80s
|Jan 20
|Jat
|1
|Help
|Jan 19
|Looking
|1
|Was Dumb fired from Rovers Morning Glory (Aug '14)
|Jan 17
|Scars
|44
|Canton man charged in slaying of beloved Clevel...
|Jan 16
|jdz1987
|1
|Marcia Fudge
|Jan 15
|word
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC