How Akron-Canton Airport stayed open during ice storm while Cleveland Hopkins closed
While decision-makers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport determined that weather conditions Tuesday morning prevented them from applying de-icing chemicals -- forcing the airfield to close when freezing rain hit -- their colleagues at Akron-Canton Airport made a different decision that allowed runways to stay open. Cleveland airport assistant director Fred Szabo said in an interview Tuesday that a team of airfield maintenance foremen and other experienced supervisors made the collective decision not to treat the airfield in advance of the storm, because high winds would scatter the chemicals before they could be effective.
