Here is Robert Reich's New Year's wish for Donald Trump - and it's perfect

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pictured on day three of the Republican National Convention at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio on July 20, 2016 Donald Trump issued the following tweet on the last day of 2016: "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love!" The man who is about to become President of the United States continues to exhibit a mean-spirited, thin-skinned, narcissistic and vindictive character.

