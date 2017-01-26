Heights councilman wants city to consider action against East Cleveland toxic dump
Councilman Michael Ungar urged the city to get on board with any further action to keep a toxic demolition debris dump closed just across the border in East Cleveland. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has now shut down Arco Recycling off Noble Road, where four-story high mounds of rubble from demolished homes are now being removed from the site.
