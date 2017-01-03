Groundbreaking women filmmakers shine in Cleveland Cinematheque series beginning Jan. 14
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque will begin the new year by celebrating trailblazing women filmmakers during its series, "The Female Gaze: Landmark Films by Women." Late last year, Cinematheque director John Ewing discovered there would be a sudden availability of new digital restorations for a number of classics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned abo...
|37 min
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|Tue
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|Mon
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Jan 2
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC