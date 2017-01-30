Girl's body found in abandoned Cleveland home has not been identified
The body of a young girl was found in an abandoned home on the city's East Side on Sunday, but officials have not yet said if it's that of a 14-year-old girl who went missing on Friday. Cleveland police officers found the body about 7:30 p.m. in a building in the the 9400 block of Fuller Avenue.
