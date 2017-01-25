Funeral arrangements announced for Cleveland police officer killed in hit-and-run
Funeral and visitation services were announced Wednesday for Cleveland police Officer David Fahey, who died Tuesday after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver on I-90. Visitation will take place between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at Chambers Funeral Homes on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.
