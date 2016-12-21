Four injured in separate New Year's Day shootings in Cleveland
Cleveland police received calls on three of the four reported shootings within a span of 15 minutes, starting about 2:35 a.m. That shooting happened on the 1300 block of East 85th Street in the city's Hough neighborhood, police said. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was struck in the abdomen.
