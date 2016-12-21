Four injured in separate New Year's D...

Four injured in separate New Year's Day shootings in Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Cleveland police received calls on three of the four reported shootings within a span of 15 minutes, starting about 2:35 a.m. That shooting happened on the 1300 block of East 85th Street in the city's Hough neighborhood, police said. The victim, a 34-year-old man, was struck in the abdomen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 min Obama could have WON 20,761
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Fri Tlaw 119
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 277,514,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC