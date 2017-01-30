Former muscle for heroin kingpin charged in double slaying, shootout outside Cleveland bar
A man convicted in a large-scale gang case when he was a teenager and later worked as muscle for a heroin kingpin is now charged with killing two men during a shootout outside a Cleveland bar. Jesus Bey, 24, is charged with murder and possessing a gun as a felon.
