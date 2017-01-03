Former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim...

Former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty knew Tamir Rice decision would cost him his job: Q&A

Former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty knew his decision not to charge the Cleveland police officer who shot Tamir Rice in 2014 would likely end his career as prosecutor. "We were signing our own destruction," McGinty said in an interview in his office, recalling the day he and his staff signed off on the final report that concluded the officer acted reasonably when he shot the 12-year-old boy who had been playing with a replica pellet gun at Cudell Park.

