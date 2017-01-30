Former cleveland.com reporter pleads guilty to assault charge, sentenced
A former cleveland.com reporter accused of ramming into her ex-boyfriend's car repeatedly and then breaking out its windows with a tire iron has been sentenced. Chanda Neely, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of assault and one count of criminal damaging, both misdemeanors, court records show.
