Five Years Later, Euclid Corridor Project Largely Delivers
Tailor Joe Scafidi, who questions the cost and benefit of the Euclid Corridor Project to this day Many buildings along the Euclid Corridor remain boarded up and closed, particularly between 9th and 12th Streets I hop on the Green Trolley outside the Idea Center this brisk, snowy afternoon. I'm taking it down Euclid Avenue towards Public Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleveland homicide detectives investigating aft...
|2 hr
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|John Carroll University should change name, div...
|14 hr
|JCU Streak
|1
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Amnie
|120
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC